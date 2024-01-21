Subway Confirms Arrival of Viral Sides

Subway's new mega-viral sides are the real deal. Weeks after being teased and rumored through snack-tracking Instagram accounts, the sandwich chain has confirmed Subway Sidekicks will soon be available to the masses as permanent menu items.

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America, offered in a press release. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

Beginning January 22nd, the Subway Sidekicks will be available at participating locations nationwide. The Sidekicks include the Cinnabon Footlong Churro, the Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel, and Subway's Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie. The items will be available a la carte for $2, $3, and $5, respectively.

"We're excited to team up with Subway to bring guests the fun and flavor of two of our iconic brands – Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's," added Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. "These fan-favorite snacks will delight in new, craveable ways."

More on each item can be found below:

A new Cinnabon Footlong Churro for $2, is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon's world-famous Makara® cinnamon and sugar.

for $2, is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon's world-famous Makara® cinnamon and sugar. The Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel for $3, reimagines Auntie Anne's buttery and salty classic, served with a side of Subway's Honey Mustard that takes each bite to another level.

for $3, reimagines Auntie Anne's buttery and salty classic, served with a side of Subway's Honey Mustard that takes each bite to another level. The Footlong Cookie for $5, is back nationwide and better than ever after popping up in select restaurants on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023 – it's thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips.

Pricing may vary based on location.