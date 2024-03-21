Subway Releasing Its Sauces in Stores

As part of its wider brand evolution, Subway is now bottling some of its sauces for the first time. Wednesday, the nationwide sandwich chain revealed a partnership with saucemaker T. Marzetti, one that will result in four Subway sauces being replicated and sold through big box stores nationwide. The first wave will include Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP.

"Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests' in-restaurant favorites, and we've added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway, offered in a press release. "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause."

The sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles beginning next week, and Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson's are some of the grocery stores listed as retailers of the new products.

"Subway's signature sauces have become industry icons and household names, helping to introduce beloved flavors like teriyaki and chipotle to millions of Americans," added Carl Stealey, president of T. Marzetti Company's retail business. "We're honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement."

It's not immediately clear if the sauces will be a limited-time offering or if they're permanent additions to the ever-growing retail land of sauces. It's also not known if some of subway's additional sauces will eventually be available under the partnership.