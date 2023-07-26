Subway Giving Away Free Subs for Life — With a Major Catch

Subway recently shook up its sandwich line in a major way by announcing that all of its deli meat will now be sliced in-restaurant, but now they're making another big move. On Wednesday, the brand announced that they are looking to reward their biggest fan with an offer of free subs for life. There's just one catch: they have to legally change their first name to Subway.

Between August 1st and August 4th, sandwich lovers can head to SubwayNameChange.com and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally changing their name. Subway will then choose one lucky winner to not only win those free sandwiches for life, but also to take on the new Subway identity. The brand will give the winner money to reimburse them for the cost to legally change their name as well.

While it may sound wild for someone to actually change their name to Subway to get free sandwiches for life, Subway fans tend to be very dedicated and very loyal. Last year, one fan of the sandwich chain camped out for two days just to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for Subway for life.

This campaign is just the latest part of Subway's ongoing overhaul which began with an overhaul of its pantry ingredients in 2021, the Subway Series in 2022, and then the change to the sliced meats and the Deli Heroes lineup earlier this year.

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," Subway president Trevor Haynes offered in a press release.

He added, "This year's changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

You can read more about the Deli Heroes line up below.

• Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

• Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

• Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

• The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Will you be committing to change your first name to Subway for a chance to win free sandwiches for life? What is the wildest thing you've done for free food? Let us know in the comment section!