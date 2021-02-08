Samuel L Jackson Rallies Gamers In New Superbowl Verizon Ad

Samuel L Jackson has had a career that many Hollywood actors could only dream of, portraying the role of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and countless other big-time roles throughout his many years of acting, and now, he has taken a role that has thrown many for a loop as he plays himself rallying gamers in a Verizon Ad aired during the Super Bowl! With Verizon creating an advertisement meant specifically for gamers, Jackson is portrayed completely in CG, with the voice of the actor ringing throughout to rally gamers for a big challenge!

When last we saw Samuel L Jackson in the MCU, he was aboard a spaceship during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, apparently taking care of business far away from the Earth. With a Disney+ series already previewed in Secret Invasion that will star both Samuel L Jackson and the Skrulls that were first introduced in the film, Captain Marvel, it's clear that Nick Fury still has a lot of adventures that are coming his way as a part of the world that brought the Avengers into superstardom. Needless to say, Jackson makes for a good personality to deliver a rallying cry to gamers.

.@SamuelLJackson is all of us: Lagging out is the worst way to lose. Level-up your network with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband—the fastest 5G in the world, with ultra-low latency. #5GBuiltforGamers #5GBuiltRight pic.twitter.com/FEUOHnrQdj — Verizon (@Verizon) February 8, 2021

The advertisement even ends with a reference to the movie, Deep Blue Sea, which saw Jackson's character unexpectedly eaten by a shark!

