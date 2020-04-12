Samuel L. Jackson Reveals His Favorite Member of the Avengers

Even stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have their own personal favorite characters. THR got a hold of The Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to ask a few questions for a new video series; that’s where Nick Fury himself admits he has a favorite Avenger — and it’s not even Nick Fury. In a Twitter video uploaded Sunday morning, Jackson answers fan questions and jokingly says that Nick Fury is his favorite character until a post-credits stinger of sorts reveals it’s actually Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) instead.

“Who is your favorite Avenger?” Jackson asks as he reads the slip of paper. “Nick Fury. Because he’s me.” It takes a second for Jackson to add, “Actually, it’s Black Widow.”

It’s a connection that makes sense. On-screen, Fury and Natasha Romanoff have just as close of a relationship as any due to their years spent in SHIELD. While it’s been proven existing Marvel characters can appear in prequels — see Jackson’s Fury popping up in Captain Marvel — the actor said as recently as last summer he isn’t scheduled to appear in the Black Widow solo flick, now due out this November.

“Natasha is always my favorite, cause I recruited her, you know, she was around,” Jackson answered. “So far, I’m not in her origin story movie,” he added with a laugh. “She’s, uh, she’s like the person I was closest to, and all the others are fine.”

The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame are all now streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Infinity War, on the other hand, can be seen on Netflix.

The updated Marvel Studios release slate sees Black Widow release on November 6th, It is followed by The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

