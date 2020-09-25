✖

Samuel L. Jackson is finally set to get his own Disney+ series as Marvel's Nick Fury. The Agent of SHIELD will headline his own show almost ten years after the first rumors started to circulate that Jackson could get either a movie or a TV show based on the character, who first appeared in Iron Man and was the glue that held the disparate Marvel movies together before the characters united in Marvel's The Avengers in 2012. More recently he and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) have served as the bridge between the main Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's Spider-Man movies.

Variety reports that Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce the Marvel Studios-financed series. This won't, however, be the first time Nick Fury has made his way to TV.

In 1998, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2's David Hasselhoff starred as Nick Fury in a Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD TV movie that was supposed to operate as a backdoor pilot for a potential series, which never came. As a result of that movie and the popularity of Jackson's take on the character, the actor has been asked in virtually every Marvel interview he has done since 2008 about the possibility of spinning Fury off into his own movie or TV series.

Jackson has usually expressed enthusiasm for the idea, but left the actual decision up to Marvel. His only time on a Marvel TV series to date was popping up in a pair of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD episodes.

Jackson earned the role of Nick Fury after the Ultimate Universe reenvisioned the character as a Black man -- and artist Bryan Hitch decided to model the character after Jackson. Before the MCU was the biggest franchise in the film world, that led Jackson to express enthusiasm for the idea of playing Fury if he were ever to come to the screen again.

The character played a significant role in Captain Marvel where, along with Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson, he was digitally de-aged to look like the 1990s version of himself. In that movie, audiences met the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race. It wasn't until Spider-Man: Far From Home that fans learned Fury had, at some point, been replaced by a Skrull -- a storyline that has yet to play out.

There is no word in the Variety story as to whether Fury's show will happen in the '90s, the modern day, or somewhere in between -- or whether it will be a straightforward spy story or something that deals with the threat of alien invaders.

