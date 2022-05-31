Taco Bell Already Ran Out of Mexican Pizzas

✖

After a two-year absence, Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza on a permanent basis earlier this month. Now, the response to the item's return has resulted in ingredient shortages across the chain. Taco Bell reiterated Tuesday that while some restaurants will be unable to make Mexican Pizzas at the moment, the item is most certainly permanent and will return as logistics allow.

"Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact," the chain said on its social media platforms. "We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay."

Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact. We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We’ll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it’s here to stay. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 31, 2022

Mexican Pizzas were removed from Taco Bell menus in 2020 after the chain revamped its menu in light of pandemic-era changes. Slowly, some favorites have found their way back onto the menu.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

In the announcement press release, Taco Bell even attributed a fan-launched petition as part of the reason the Mexican Pizza eventually returned after its hiatus.

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," petitioner Krish Jagirdar added in the release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."