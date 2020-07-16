Taco Bell's Revamped Menu Will Reportedly Remove Nachos, Quesaritos, and More

✖

Change is the only constant on Taco Bell's menu, and many fan-favorite items have been added, removed, and added again throughout the chain restaurant's history, but this latest revamp could take away some items that will leave eaters angry. A new post to the Taco Bell subreddit r/LiveMas indicates that the menu will receive another drastic change in August, which includes the removal of favorite items such as the Quesaritos, the Loaded Grillers, and multiple nacho options.

Furthermore, frequent Taco Bell guests can also expect to see the Triple Layer Nacho, Beefy Frito Burrito, Spicy Tostada, 7-Layer Burrito, and Nacho Supreme to be removed from menus around the country as early as August 13th. All potato items are also expected to be removed from the menu at some point, though one of the insiders mentions Taco Bell distribution centers will continue shipping the items to restaurants should stock be available.

While the chain seems to be removing a good chunk of its offerings, a few items have also either been added as a permanent item or have had its limited-time status extended. In the case of the new Taco Bell Pineapple Whip frozen beverage, the frozen treat is at least staying around through August, though it's unclear how long it will stay around.

"No need to even look at the calendar, the first official day of summer is whenever the Pineapple Whip Freeze decides it is," the company's website reads in part. "And what a summer it’s going to be. Days spent lounging by the pool. Or perhaps out on the water. Wherever you find yourself, this freeze pairs effortlessly with your idea of paradise. So, get ready to surrender to the serenity of the Pineapple Whip Freeze. We’re not even quite sure how this freeze is so cold—it’s like sunshine in freeze form. If you’re busy workin’ on a tan, the Pineapple Whip Freeze will be workin’ on tantalizing your taste buds. It wants to make sure your summertime is less about getting sunburned, and more about getting some brrrrrs."

"Its sip perfection factor is off the charts. The reason? This freeze combines the refreshing taste of pineapple with a vanilla swirl you’ll never forget," the statement continues. "That vanilla? It’s as smooth as a cloud. And tastes even better on a picturesque cloudless day. So, while you may commend their entrepreneurial spirit, it’s safe to say your neighborhood lemonade stands don’t really stand a chance. Sorry, kids. It’s nothing personal. Simply put, the Pineapple Whip Freeze is meant to complement summer."

The chain is also bringing back the Grande Nacho Box back, complete with a medium drink, for $5. Instead of the Beefy Frito Burrito, the chain is also introducing a new Beef Burrito to its $1 value menu. Chips and cheese are also expected to be added to a value menu at any corporate-owned locations.

Cover photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.