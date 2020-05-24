Taco Bell Now Has Its Own Dole Whip

✖

Taco Bell's menu has evolved into some truly unexpected places over the years, with food items that spark excitement - or sometimes, genuine confusion - in the chain's customers. Luckily, their newest menu items seem to evoke the former, bringing a satisfying drink just in time for the summer months. Taco Bell recently announced two new drinks - the Pineapple Freeze and Pineapple Whip Freeze - which the company hopes will "own" this upcoming summer. The drinks have been available since May 21st, and compact pineapple flavor - or, in the Whip Freeze's case, a blend of pineapple and vanilla - into a delicious cool treat.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

"No need to even look at the calendar, the first official day of summer is whenever the Pineapple Whip Freeze decides it is," the company's website reads in part. "And what a summer it’s going to be. Days spent lounging by the pool. Or perhaps out on the water. Wherever you find yourself, this freeze pairs effortlessly with your idea of paradise. So, get ready to surrender to the serenity of the Pineapple Whip Freeze. We’re not even quite sure how this freeze is so cold—it’s like sunshine in freeze form. If you’re busy workin’ on a tan, the Pineapple Whip Freeze will be workin’ on tantalizing your taste buds. It wants to make sure your summertime is less about getting sunburned, and more about getting some brrrrrs."

"Its sip perfection factor is off the charts. The reason? This freeze combines the refreshing taste of pineapple with a vanilla swirl you’ll never forget," the statement continues. "That vanilla? It’s as smooth as a cloud. And tastes even better on a picturesque cloudless day. So, while you may commend their entrepreneurial spirit, it’s safe to say your neighborhood lemonade stands don’t really stand a chance. Sorry, kids. It’s nothing personal. Simply put, the Pineapple Whip Freeze is meant to complement summer."

Taco Bell patrons have already gotten pretty excited about these two new drinks, with the Whip Freeze reminding fans of the Dole Whip, the iconic snack that originated in Disneyland. The Whip Freeze can even come with a green lid, helping evoke the leaves of an actual pineapple.

If you want to try the Pineapple Freeze or Pineapple Whip Freeze for yourself, a regular size will be available for $2.39, while a large will retail for $2.59. It will also reportedly be part of the company's Happier Hour promotion, which allows you to purchase one for only $1 between 2-5 pm. The drinks will be available only for an unlimited time (although it's unclear exactly how long that will be), so you might want to act fast.

Do you want to try Taco Bell's Pineapple Whip Freeze? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.