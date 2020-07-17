Taco Bell Officially Removes Fan Favorite Items, Shares New Menu

✖

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the fast food establishment of Taco Bell was going to give a number of their fan favorite items the axe, and it seems as if these rumors were accurate as the company has announced what items they will be saying "goodbye" to, as well as what their new menu will look like. Taco Bell has been around for decades, first hitting the scene of fast food restaurants in 1962, and quickly making a name for itself as one of the premiere spots to grab quick tacos, burritos, and a number of other items that now might be going the way of the dinosaur.

The items that will be discontinued beginning on August 13th according to the official Taco Bell website include:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Quesarito

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers

Chips & Dip

Mini Skillet Bowl

While losing these items might be a blow to fast food fans, the restaurant made note of some of the "new additions" on their site as well, including the $5 Grande Nachos Box, the Beef Burrito being added to the "Cravings Value Menu", the Quesarito being available to order via their "digital access" and a bigger focus on "customization"! The coronavirus pandemic has had a number of restaurants, fast food or otherwise, have to change things up when it comes to their businesses, so it's no surprise to see that Taco Bell is looking to streamline their menu during these strange times.

The Official Statement from Taco Bell reads as such:

"We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.

While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop.

And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis."

