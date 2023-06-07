Taco Bell's Releasing a New Crunchwrap

One of Taco Bell's most iconic items is getting a change. Wednesday, the fast-food taco joint announced the rollout of a vegan version of the Crunchwrap Supreme, an item that will soon be available in some of the restaurant's largest markets. Though the new Vegan Crunchwrap will only be available on select menus to start, Taco Bell's using it as an experiment to test its popularity.

Beginning June 8th, Taco Bell fans in Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando will be able to order the item at a local restaurant. There's no exact deadline for how long this latest test will last as the chain says Vegan Crunchwraps will only be available as supplies last.

"Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we're as committed to them as they are to us and our menu," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, offered in a press release. "That's why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let's admit it, we've all eaten plenty of products on today's market that don't taste great and certainly aren't craveable."

Falling in line with similar meatless offerings from Taco Bell in the past, the Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, a plant-based protein the chain made itself. The blanco and nacho sauces included in the Crunchwraps have also been tweaked so that they fall in line with vegan standards. The chain says all ingredients on the Vegan Crunchwrap have been certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

"Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward," added Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell. "So now we're hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that's completely vegan as-is, right off the menu. I may be biased, but no veggie burger could compare."

One store in each market will be carrying Vegan Crunchwraps. Those addresses include 6741 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028; 976 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018; and 11893 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826.