Taco Bell Just Added a Surprise Item to Permanent Menu
For the past couple of years, Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burrito has been a seasonal limited-time item. Featuring the chain's regular burrito with cheese grilled onto the outside of it, the item quickly became a favorite among fast-food connoisseurs. Now, it appears Taco Bell has made the item a permanent addition to its menu. According to ChewBoom, Taco Bell has "quietly" added the item to its permanent menu with little fanfare or publicity surrounding its addition.
The Grilled Cheese Burrito was first tested in 2019 before being released nationwide for the first time in 2020. In addition to the regular Taco Bell ground beef typically found in the burritos, you can also order Steak, Chicken, or Black Bean varieties of the burrito. It's unclear when the item's rollout will begin, or if its already underway.
Regardless, Taco Bell fans are hyped for the item's return. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Elite
That Grilled Cheese burrito from Taco Bell is elite— . (@Kentucky___Blue) June 3, 2023
Let 'em Cook
ok taco bell i’ll say it you really did something with the grilled cheese burrito— lily (@roseycheekd) June 2, 2023
Best Thing Ever
The double steak grilled cheese burrito might be the best thing at Taco Bell ever— Steve Reds Need 38 More Wins Irwin (@Stank1738) June 5, 2023
God-Given
Taco Bell grilled cheese burrito is literally a gift from above— josh (@itsjoshlopez) June 4, 2023
Already Know
Staring at the Taco Bell menu pretending to read it in full like I am going to get anything besides the grilled cheese burrito. https://t.co/IV2a70KfYF— Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 6, 2023
Don't Even Think About It
It’ll be a solemn day around the world when Taco Bell decides to take the grilled cheese steak burrito off the menu.— Jack (@JHouttahere) June 2, 2023
Dreaming
Ahhhhh that nap was so nice. I had a dream I was munching on a giant grilled cheese burrito 😌 pic.twitter.com/tNA9hSxZK0— 🔞 Calvaria Rose 💀🥀🎸 (@Jiren_The_GOAT) June 3, 2023