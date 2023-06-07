Taco Bell Just Added a Surprise Item to Permanent Menu

For the past couple of years, Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burrito has been a seasonal limited-time item. Featuring the chain's regular burrito with cheese grilled onto the outside of it, the item quickly became a favorite among fast-food connoisseurs. Now, it appears Taco Bell has made the item a permanent addition to its menu. According to ChewBoom, Taco Bell has "quietly" added the item to its permanent menu with little fanfare or publicity surrounding its addition.

The Grilled Cheese Burrito was first tested in 2019 before being released nationwide for the first time in 2020. In addition to the regular Taco Bell ground beef typically found in the burritos, you can also order Steak, Chicken, or Black Bean varieties of the burrito. It's unclear when the item's rollout will begin, or if its already underway.

Regardless, Taco Bell fans are hyped for the item's return.