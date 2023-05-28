For the second time in a year, Taco Bell is bringing back one of its most-requested items. In a recent Reddit AMA, Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery revealed that the Enchirito will soon be returning to Taco Bell menus once more. The item bested the Double Decker taco last fall, paving the way for its first return to menus in over a decade. Despite Montgomery's revelation the Enchirito is back after its short stint late last year, no exact details are available on when it will return this time, or how long it will be in stores.

First introduced in 1970, the Enchrito became a fan of many Taco Bell fiends, featuring a beef burrito topped with red sauce in black olives. After its introduction, the Enchirito spent four decades on the chain's menu before its removal in 2013.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release last November. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

Should the Enchirito receive a warm reception once again, Taco Bell's laid the precedent for a more permanent return. At the height of the pandemic, the chain reintroduced the Mexican Pizza to its menu after an extensive campaign across social media.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a 2021 press release. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."