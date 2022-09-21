Taco Bell Launches Plant-Based Steak Taco

Throughout the past couple of years, Taco Bell has placed an increased emphasis on meat-free items it carries in its stores across the country. That lineup is expanding yet again Tuesday...at least in one mid-sized American market. Tuesday morning, the fast-food chained announced the new Beyond Meat Carne Asada Steak. Crafted by Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein will be available in a handful of different products.

According to the company, the base product is a quesadilla using the planet-based meat, although it can be used in any item. No cost increase will be added for those wanting to substitute the meat into whatever they order. There is one slight catch, if you will—the new steak will be available only at participating locations in Dayton, Ohio for a limited time as a trial run.

"At Taco Bell, we've long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave," Taco Bell chief innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "That's why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the QSR industry. This plant-based carne asada steak is just the latest move in our history of crafting some of the most unique, craveworthy offerings for all fans."

In August, Taco Bell announced it was testing a plant-based protein based on ground beef. Before that, the chain tested a plant-based naked chicken chalupa.

"We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we're incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak," added Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's Chief Innovation Officer. "Designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for, Beyond Carne Asada Steak delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak with the added benefits of plant-based meat."