Papa Johns Reveals Its Cool Ranch Doritos Taco Bell Dupe

Days after it was revealed Taco Bell's Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco lost a comeback bid, Papa Johns is introducing its take on the classic tortilla chip. Wednesday, the pizza joint unveiled its Cool Ranch Doritos Papadia, the chain's version of calzones or stromboli. Using regular pizza dough as the crust, Cool Ranch Doritos dust is added to the outside, with sauce and whatever pizza toppings you want on the inside. The Papadia is then served with a newly-created Cool Ranch Doritos-flavored ranch dressing dipping sauce.

"At Papa Johns, flavor exploration puts us at the forefront of our menu innovation, which is why we couldn't be more excited to bring together our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise with the iconic flavor of Doritos® Cool Ranch to create this limited-time Papadia," Kimberly Bean, Papa Johns' VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning, offered in a press release.

She added, "Our partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice allowed us to leverage the bold taste of Doritos® Cool Ranch® to reimagine a specialty seasoning for the Papadia, which offers new and current consumers the ultimate chip and sandwich experience and gives them a bold taste in every bite, so delicious you'll wish you had thought of it first."

The Cool Ranch Doritos Papadia isn't quite available yet, but will be available beginning May 1st onwards. Starting on the first of May, the item will be available only to those signed up for the chain's Papa Rewards program. It will then be available on a limited-time national basis starting May 4th and is expected to remain on menus through July 23rd.

"Doritos fans are always looking for unexpected ways to experience the flavors they love, and we are proud to deliver on just that through this collaboration with Papa Johns," PepsiCo chief marketer Scott Finlow added. "At PepsiCo we strive to create unique and delicious culinary offerings that go beyond the bag, and we can't wait to hear how much fans love this twist on the classic Papadia."