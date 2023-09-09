Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Release Video Statement About Danny Masterson Letters

Earlier this week, That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago in his Hollywood Hills home. The assault took place in 2003, which was while That '70s Show was still airing new episodes. Yesterday, the news broke that Masterson's former sitcom co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, were two of more than 50 people who wrote letters to the judge ahead of the sentencing. Journalist Tony Ortega obtained letters written in support of Masterson and explained that it's likely the actors knew Judge Olmedo was choosing between 15 years to life and 30 years to life for Masterson's sentencing, meaning they were not pleading for Masterson to walk free. The release of the letters caused quite a stir on social media with many people speaking out against Kutcher and Kunis for supporting Masterson in any way. Today, the couple took to Instagram to release a video statement about their letters and the backlash.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis added.

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis explained. "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," Kutcher continued. "We would never want to do that. And we're sorry that has taken place."

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded. You can view the video below:

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher wrote in his initial letter. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

"I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him," Kunis added. "His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

"Ultimately, I can't know," Kutcher said to Esquire during Masterson's trial earlier this year. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment. I just don't know."