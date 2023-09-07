That '70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson was recently on trial for sexual assault after being charged with forcibly raping multiple women. Towards the end of the last year, the trial was declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. Earlier this year, a new trial began and the actor was found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago. According to CBS News, Masterson was officially sentenced today to 30 years to life in prison.

The assaults happened in 2003 while Masterson was still starring in That '70s Show. The actor was convicted of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman later that year in his Hollywood Hills home. Now 47, Masterson has been in jail since he was found guilty on May 31st. In the original trial, Masterson was also accused of raping a third victim, but the jury was deadlocked. It was announced in July that Masterson would not be retired for that case, which accused him of assaulting his former girlfriend. In August, Masterson's attorneys attempted to delay the sentencing, but the judge denied their request.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón made a statement about the women who came forward against Masterson. "Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all," Gascón said. "While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision."

Did That '90s Show Address Hyde's Absence?

That '90s Show released its first season on Netflix at the beginning of the year, and the sequel series saw the return of nearly every star from That '70s Show. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith star in the series as Kitty and Red Forman, and it also features appearances by Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Due to Masterson's legal issues, the actor obviously did not participate in the show. In fact, his character Hyde wasn't even mentioned.

"I think Hyde is traveling overseas somewhere and involved in some conspiracy theory," Rupp previously shared with Vulture. When the interviewer suggested that he'd be in jail, Rupp added, "He's involved in some political thing. Let's say that."

That '90s Show has been renewed for a second season, but due to Masterson's conviction, it is unlikely Hyde's name will be uttered again.