One Fan Will Get To Rent Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' House on AirBNB

That '70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are opening up their guest house to a fan, after taking requests via AirBnB. The couple will pick someone to come spend a night and day with them at their beachfront property in Santa Barbara County, California. The listing, which you can see here, launched yesterday and was listed as available for $0 per night and "in high demand." On Instagram, where the couple announced the scheme, they said they would select someone from the pool of applicants and host that guest themselves.

And yes, this will include creating some kind of content with the guest, so they'll be able to go on social media and prove they got to do it. It isn't clear whether this is some kind of sponsored event or content creation on the part of Kutcher and Kunis, or just a fun idea. The latter is how it's presented in the video.

"I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach," Kutcher said in the Instagram video, while Kunis pretended to be surprised by the idea. "Because it's really nice here and I think people will like it."

You can see the video below.

Here's how the listing describes the property and the experience:

Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we're in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we're talking about). Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.



Booking for our guest house opens at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 16 for a one-night stay for up to four guests on Saturday, August 19.

The space

During your stay, enjoy all that our beach house has to offer. You can:

- Sink your feet into the sand as you enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach

- Hike nearby trails and take in gorgeous panoramic views

- Enjoy local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline

- And soak in those summer rays!



Plus, we'll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay.

Other things to note

We'll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach.



Meals and snacks will be provided, so let us know if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions we should keep in mind.