The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith in Oscars Post

The Oscars incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith during Sunday night’s ceremony continues to be a topic of conversation and controversy, and now The Batman star Zoe Kravitz is weighing in, calling out Smith in a pair of Instagram posts, though she didn’t mention Smith or Rock by name and instead described the events at the ceremony. On Tuesday, Kravitz shared two posts to the social media platform. The first was of Kravitz on the red carpet for the event in a pink gown before the ceremony. Kravitz captioned that post “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” She followed that up with a post of herself in a white gown at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party with Kravitz captioning that “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show where we are apparently screaming and profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

On Sunday, Smith slapped Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday after a Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut—a result of her public battle with alopecia. Smith all so yelled at Rock, shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth,” as Rock attempted to continue his monologue. Smith went on to win the Best Actor award later in the evening and, during his acceptance speech, apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees. On Monday, Smith issued a formal apology to Rock.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”

Since the incident, many in Hollywood have weighed in on the incident. The Academy itself has also released a statement condemning Smith’s actions and announcing that they have started a formal review of the incident as well.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”