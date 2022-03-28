Will Smith Issues Public Apology to Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

Will Smith has issued a formal apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards Sunday evening. In a heartfelt post on his Instagram account Monday afternoon, Smith admitted violence was the wrong answer for the situation.

“Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” the freshly-minted Oscar winner writes. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

His apology adds, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

As he did during his acceptance speech during the ceremony itself, Smith then went on to apologize to the Academy and those involved with King Richard, the film he won his first Oscar for.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” the writer concludes. “I am a work in progress.”

The King Richard star has been nominated three times, and Sunday’s win was his first win.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people [his cast and crew] of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.

He added, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother … she’s in Philly watching … my family, my wife, I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment, I thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. I hope the Academy invites me back, thank you.”

King Richard is now streaming on HBO Max.