The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Releases Valentine’s Day MANAgram E-Cards

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila wants to help you spread the love with Valentine’s Day MANAgram e-cards. The company announced the gifs and electronic messages this week. It’s no secret that this Valentine’s Day is going to be a little bit different than previous iterations of the holiday. To accommodate people who can’t go visit their loved ones in-person, you can send a humorous little greeting. (Remember you have to be of the legal drinking age to access the cards on the site here.) It’s been a huge year for Teremana as the brand is approaching 1 million cases sold. That’s an amazing feat for a small batch production. However, when the demand ratchets up, so does the need to expand. Jenna Fagan, co-founder of the brand actually mentioned the upsizing to The Spirits Business.

Fagan explained to the publication, “We have had significant out of stocks during our launch year due to the unprecedented demand… Since Teremana is made in a small batch style, we can only increase production so quickly and have not been able to keep up with demand. We are building more brick oven and copper pot stills as we speak.”

“Obviously, the US, Mexico and Canada are key markets, however, we see Teremana being a strong global brand and we are planning in the near future to focus on Europe, Asia, etc,” she continued. “Tequila is just getting started globally and we are bullish on expansion and educating the consumer around the globe about great Tequila.”

So, big things are on the horizon for the company, and these little cards are a smart way to keep the brand in the public eye as we roll into the summer. Teremana Tequila describes their process:

“Crafted in a small Mexican town, amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highlands, every step of our tequila-making process is meticulously done to create delicious tequila that truly honors the land it comes from,” they explain. “Utilizing local businesses and practices allows us to create our sustainable ultra-premium tequila.”

They added, “Utilizing 100% brick oven roasting allows Teremana to bring out the bright citrus flavors of our highlands agave. This traditional process takes time. We roast for 3 days before shredding our agave to extract the juices for fermentation. We use the leftover agave fibers for organic compost for the agave fields.”

