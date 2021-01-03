The Rock Celebrates Being the Most Likable Person in the World

✖

Dwyane Johnson is a pretty lovable guy. From his wrestling days and acting career to his fun posts online and his giving spirit, what's not to like about The Rock? In fact, The Profile has named him "The Most Likable Person in the World." Johnson took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate his new title and share the profile.

"From being called a 'big complicated asshole' at 15yrs old (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called 'the most likable person in the world'... hey I made a little progress," Johnson shared on Instagram. "Big mahalo to writer, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read. True story - while I was 'serving my time' on my two-week school suspension - I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic — It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. And plus life is soooo much easier when you’re not an asshole." You can view the post below:

"On becoming the most likable man in America: Johnson is making movie after movie, hosting SNL, doing ads for Apple, working out at 3:30 a.m., and spending time with his family. It’s really, really hard to not like him. But he hasn’t always been smiles and bear hugs. Johnson was arrested multiple times as a teen, failed to get drafted in the NFL, and battled with bouts of depression. In this profile, we learn how his darkest moments drive him forward," the article reads.

The post includes some top-notch quotes from The Rock, including, "Blood, sweat, and respect. First two you give, last one you earn." He also said, "Not only do I think being nice and kind is easy but being kind, in my opinion, is important," and "One of the most important things you can accomplish is just being yourself." You can read the full post here.

Johnson will soon be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was revealed recently that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood. He will also soon be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres in 2020 but was postponed until this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also has Netflix's Red Notice, which is an action/comedy/thriller that's set to star Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.