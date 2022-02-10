The Spice Girls Reunite As a LEGO BrickHeadz Set

It’s hard to believe that 25 years have passed since The Spice Girls phenomenon began with the Spice album in 1996 and Spiceworld in 1997. LEGO is paying tribute to one of the most popular groups of all-time with the 40548 BrickHeadz set, which includes all five members – Geri (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma (Baby Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), and Victoria (Posh Spice) in their most iconic costumes.

LEGO’s Spice Girls Tribute BrickHeadz set will include 578 pieces overall, and it will be available to purchase here at LEGO.com for $49.99. A release date hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, but February 28th / March 1st at 9pm PST/ 12am EST is a safe bet. Many new LEGO sets will drop at that time, including Marvel’s Thor Hammer set, The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Set, and a range of Star Wars helmet sets.

Despite the 25th anniversary milestone, the LEGO Spice Girls BrickHeadz set actually comes at an unfortunate time for the group. Additional Reunion tour dates and an animated film were in the works, but, according to The Sun, the pandemic has “killed the momentum” and the group has moved on.

Assuming that The Spice Girls have parted ways once again, a LEGO set will be a small consolation for fans. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it flew off the shelves on the launch date, so you’ll want to get your order in early. Keep tabs on our LEGO section for details on additional sets that will launch on March 1st and beyond.