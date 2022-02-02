LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, And Dark Trooper Helmet Sets Are up for Pre-Order

Earlier this week an Amazon Poland leak revealed that LEGO was about to add two new Star Wars sets to their helmet lineup – 75328 The Mandalorian and 75327 Luke Skywalker (Red Five). Those sets have now been confirmed, with the addition of the 75343 Dark Trooper helmet. What’s more, all three sets are now available to pre-order for $59.99 each via the links below. The release date is set for March 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The addition of a Mandalorian helmet set is only surprising in that LEGO took this long to deliver it with the wildly popular The Mandalorian series gearing up for a 3rd season on Disney+. It differs slightly from the Boba Fett helmet in terms of construction but, beyond that, we wouldn’t describe it as a must-have. The Luke Skywalker (Red Five) X-Wing helmet is another story entirely. It looks like an interesting build, and we’re loving the details – especially the transparent visor.

Finally, the Dark Trooper helmet set is another no-brainer from The Mandalorian, and it pairs perfectly with the super exciting 75324 Dark Trooper Attack set that depicts Luke Skywalker’s dramatic entrance in the final episode of Season 2. That set is also listed here at LEGO.com for $29.99 with a March 1st release date, though you won’t be able to order it until that time. These sets follow the likes of Darth Vader and Boba Fett in the collection.

Note that the75328 The Mandalorian helmet will include 584 pieces, the 75327 Luke Skywalker (Red Five) will include 675 pieces, and the 75343 Dark Trooper helmet includes 390 pieces. All three will include a stand and plaque for display.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+ now.