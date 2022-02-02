Life-Size Marvel Thor’s Hammer LEGO Set Is On Sale Now

Star Wars fans aren’t the only ones getting some great new LEGO sets on March 1st. Marvel fans also have the 76209 Thor’s Hammer set, which appears to be a full-size replica that measures 18-inches tall. What’s more, your first chance to secure one starts today – pre-orders are live here at LEGO.com now for $99.99.

The 76209 Thor’s Hammer set includes 979 pieces, a Thor minifigure (new design), and a storage space that opens to reveal small-scale models of the Infinity Gauntlet, Tesseract and Odin’s Fire. The model rests on a stand with an information plate that displays the word ‘Mjölnir’ and the Infinity Saga logo.

We expect the LEGO Thor's Hammer set to sell out ahead of the March 1st launch date, so reserve one while you can. If you miss out, you should be able to order one here on eBay. At the time of writing, his is the only Marvel-themed set that's earmarked for the month, but you can keep tabs on all of the latest LEGO releases as they're announced right here.