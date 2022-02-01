The Mandalorian’s Epic Luke Skywalker Scene Gets LEGO Set

It’s been over a year since the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but the Disney+ series is continuing to be spoken about time and time again. One of the most buzzworthy aspects of the season finale was the return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who made a surprise appearance in the episode to take Grogu away on his Jedi training. Before that happened, however, Luke had an epic sequence of taking down a group of Dark Troopers — and a new LEGO set immortalizes it in an epic way. The set, which has surfaced online, shows Luke traversing down the hallway to take down the Dark Trooper (admittedly, it begs the question why we haven’t gotten an official set for Darth Vader’s similar scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

“Talk about unexpected,” Hamill said of the cameo during a previous appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year. “I had finished playing that part, I never expected to do it again and I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period — post the originals and pre-sequels — they’d get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do I was just stunned. One of the main things with The Mandalorian is that you are sworn to secrecy. I can’t talk about it with my family, even now!”

The very idea of Luke appearing on The Mandalorian surprised fans, especially given the fact that it was virtually unreported on before the Season 2 finale.

“It was very tricky because it’s very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it,” The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau told Good Morning America shortly after the Season 2 finale. “There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything.”

“But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by,” Favreau continued. “Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that’s being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing.”

