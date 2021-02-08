Super Bowl Viewers Share Hilarious Memes of The Weeknd's Halftime Show

There's always a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Super Bowl and we don't mean the actual big game itself. No, a large part of the entertainment comes from the often elaborate commercials that air during the game, the new trailers and promos for upcoming film and television projects, and perhaps the biggest lure of all, the halftime show. This year, it was The Weeknd's time to shine with an entertaining musical medley backed by an energetic visual show as well. That visual show included lots of interesting stylistic choices with flashing lights, doppelgangers in red with face bandages, and more -- and fans quickly took to social media to with the memes.

On Twitter, fans were quick to both compare various moments in The Weeknd's halftime performance to some pretty hilarious scenarios that had absolutely nothing to do with the game or the show. There were lots of jokes about some of the extreme closeups as well as some great comparisons between the aesthetics of the show to various movies, including Us and Star Wars. And these comparisons were on top of fans comparing things to the beloved cryptid Mothman as well as DC's Court of Owls so it's safe to say there was definitely something for everyone in The Weeknd's show.

Read on to see some of the hilarious memes fans came up with for The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Mark LoMoglio - Pool/Getty Images