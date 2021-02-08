Super Bowl Viewers Spot Mothman and Court of Owls in The Weeknd's Halftime Show
There's already been quite a lot to dissect in Super Bowl LV, from the buzzworthy new trailers to the delightfully odd commercials. In addition to the game itself, one of the biggest draws was arguably its halftime show, which featured a performance from The Weeknd. The musical medley brought a lot of visual spectacle while also complying to COVID-19 protocols -- and some of its aesthetic choices quickly drew attention on social media. First, the show opened with members of a choir -- including one floating in the air -- armed with robes and red lights on their eyes, which quickly drew comparisons to the beloved cryptid Mothman.
Later on in the show, The Weeknd was surrounded by a large number of doppelgangers clad in his iconic red suit jacket and black pants, as well as face bandages that matched his gimmick in recent months. The shape of the bandages -- and the sheer number of dancers wearing them -- brought comparisons to DC's Court of Owls, the shady organization that Batman has gone up against in the comics.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to draw comparisons to both Mothman and the Court of Owls, and the end result was pretty hilarious. Here are just a few of those responses.
Why was Mothman at the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/3tL5LY4RQD— Andy Ross (@andy_ross4) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd ft. the Court of Owls pic.twitter.com/2ZReG0Nm1M— Matches Malone 🦇 (@Reetsy21) February 8, 2021
Glad to see Mothman, a West Virginia native, make it to the Super Bowl halftime show— Jon (@JonE_Hanson) February 8, 2021
I cannot be the only person so saw the person descending from the ceiling with red glowing eyes and immediately thought "is that the Mothman?!" #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow— Mary Challman (@agravewoman) February 8, 2021
Congratulations, @theweeknd, on finding and entire #mothman #choir for the #SuperBowlHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/nC8l39lrrW— Barrett Welton (@BarrettFerret) February 8, 2021
The new Batman movie looks cool. pic.twitter.com/qw4110VZc3— Anthony Meleo (@SocialMogo) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd reppin the Court of Owls #HalfTimeShow #Batman #CourtOfOwls pic.twitter.com/AzyoSVTMdF— Jackie Daytona (@Harding_Prime) February 8, 2021
Look, the Mothman brought out his entire extended family during a pandemic for this halftime show, so I think we should listen #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl #2021_Super_Bowl_Live_Stream #TheWeeknd #mothman pic.twitter.com/8YIJEH2U6C— Drew Barnes (@drewbarnes502) February 8, 2021
Wasn't expecting the Court of Owls during the Super Bowl but that finally explains 2020.— innsmouth Tide (@InnsmouthTide) February 8, 2021
Mothman Super Bowl Halftime Show is the best Super Bowl Halftime Show.— James Beyond Thunderdome (@theAgent_Z) February 8, 2021