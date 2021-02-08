Super Bowl Viewers Spot Mothman and Court of Owls in The Weeknd's Halftime Show

There's already been quite a lot to dissect in Super Bowl LV, from the buzzworthy new trailers to the delightfully odd commercials. In addition to the game itself, one of the biggest draws was arguably its halftime show, which featured a performance from The Weeknd. The musical medley brought a lot of visual spectacle while also complying to COVID-19 protocols -- and some of its aesthetic choices quickly drew attention on social media. First, the show opened with members of a choir -- including one floating in the air -- armed with robes and red lights on their eyes, which quickly drew comparisons to the beloved cryptid Mothman.

Later on in the show, The Weeknd was surrounded by a large number of doppelgangers clad in his iconic red suit jacket and black pants, as well as face bandages that matched his gimmick in recent months. The shape of the bandages -- and the sheer number of dancers wearing them -- brought comparisons to DC's Court of Owls, the shady organization that Batman has gone up against in the comics.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to draw comparisons to both Mothman and the Court of Owls, and the end result was pretty hilarious. Here are just a few of those responses.