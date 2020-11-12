The Weeknd Will Headline Pepsi's Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

✖

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. The music star's selection for Super Bowl 2021 was announced by Pepsi, the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation; Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The Weeknd has released a statement about doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which reads: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The Weeknd teased fans on his Instagram with the big announcement, hours before it was official:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 11, 2020 at 8:01pm PST

Jay-Z has also released a statement, saying that "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Finally, the NFL also weighed in to promote the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, with a statement that reads: “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

It should surprise no one that The Weeknd would be the kind of headliner Pepsi and The NFL would choose for Super Bowl 2021. Businesses and big event vendors are always shifting with the times; after all the big socio-political upheaval in 2020, the emerging culture seems to be one that favors the sort of themes and spirit that an artist like The Weeknd clearly taps into. He has over 40 platinum and/or gold achievements on his records/albums discography; 3 Grammys, 8 Billboard Music Awards, 2 AMAs, and even an Oscar nomination (for Fifty Shades of Grey's soundtrack no less).

If that wasn't enough of a resume, The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours was a record-breaking smash hit (most global pre-adds for an album). After Hours saw all fourteen of its tracks make it on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album itself remained at no. 1 for four consecutive weeks. Basically, The Weeknd is the "It" performer in pop music right now.

Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021.