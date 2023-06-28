Audible Original Third Eye Starring Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, and More Announced

Audible announced today that the all-new Audible Original Third Eye is on the way, which was created by, written by, and stars Felicia Day. Like other Audible Originals, the series enlisted top-tier acting talent to bring the captivating and hilarious story to life without being bound by the budgetary restrictions of live-action series, and without having to spare any expense in captivating storytelling. Interestingly, with Day getting her start with the web series The Guild, which focused on a group of gamers who participated in an MMORPG, an Audible Original channels the same storytelling spirit as the series that put her on the map. Third Eye will be premiering exclusively through Audible on October 5th.

Third Eye tells the story of Laurel (Felicia Day), a "Chosen One" wizard still grappling with the fallout of failing a decade earlier in her fight with the ultimate evil Tybus (Christopher Judge). Day will write and star in the project, as our heroine is forced to overcome her tattered reputation and self-loathing in order to save her friends, eventually uncovering shocking secrets on the way toward re-confronting old enemies. The series takes listeners on a comedic ride, with one-of-a-kind characters including Kate Chen (LilyPichu), a quirky, teenage human girl on a quest for knowledge about the supernatural world; Frank Fletcher (Sean Astin), a cranky, stubborn vampire; Robigus (Wil Wheaton), the local San Francisco enforcer for Tybus the Terrible and a constant thorn in the side for Laurel; and Sybil (London Hughes), an exiled Faerie princess in her 20s who exemplifies "hot mess." With a storyline written as a love letter to the fantasy genre, listeners can expect an abundance of iconic geek and gaming culture Easter eggs cleverly woven throughout the series.

"As my biggest passion project since The Guild, I am thrilled that Audible has allowed me to bring Third Eye to life in the exact way I've been imagining for years," Day shared in a statement. "I can't wait for fans to listen and fall in love with these characters as much as I have."

"Third Eye is a testament to Felicia Day's unparalleled creativity, transporting listeners to a genre-bending universe of science-fiction blended with comedy," Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios, added. "With a uniquely imaginative performance, Neil Gaiman headlines an outstanding cast comprised of genre royalty. Third Eye is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled to add yet another exciting show to our growing collection of Audible originals."

Third Eye will be premiering exclusively through Audible on October 5th.

Will you be checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments!