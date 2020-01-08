Felicia Day Reacts to Being a Jeopardy Question During Primetime Event

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time prime-time event kicked off on Tuesday night on ABC pitting three of the long-running trivia contest’s most iconic players – Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter – against one another in a battle for who is truly the greatest of all time. While it’s an exciting event for viewers as it brings together these bonafide champions in what can only be called an epic match, it’s especially exciting for Felicia Day who ended up being a question on Tuesday night’s broadcast and she couldn’t hold back her excitement online.

On Tuesday night, Day took to Twitter to share that an item on her bucket list had been checked off when Ken Jennings correctly replied with “Who is Felicia Day” to an “answer” that featured a photo of her as well as mentioned her first book, You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost) in the Pop Culture Bookshelf category.

Omggggg @KenJennings guessed me on Jeopardy tonight!!! Bucket list met! https://t.co/qyJ8gsxnZK — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 8, 2020

And, to make things even more exciting Jennings himself replied to Day’s tweet.

Never been happier to be a Felicia Day fan! (also the first time I ever earned $2,000 for it) https://t.co/LIUwLn60tK — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 8, 2020

The Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time event will see Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter face off in a series of matches with the first man to win three taking home $1 million. The runners-up in the event will earn $250,000 each.

Rutter first made his appearance on the show in 2000, and soon won the 2001 Tournament of Champions and the 2002 Million Dollar Masters Tournament. In 2004, Jennings began participating on the series, and ultimately had a record-breaking 74 consecutive wins. His performance on the show was revered quite a lot in the time since, and he has returned to the franchise in several tournaments (even coming in second place against IBM’s Watson computer). Holzhauer gained media attention from his run in the show earlier this year, during which he set multiple records for single-day winnings on the show. He initially had a winning streak of 33 appearances and won the Tournament of Champions earlier this month. While Jennings and Rutter have appeared in tournaments together throughout the years, the duo had not previously faced off against Holzhauer.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time continues on Wednesday, January 8th at 8/7c on ABC.