Mystery Science Theater 3000 Reveals Annual Thanksgiving Marathon Lineup

As we head deeper into the winter months, we get closer to a number of different holiday traditions, with today seeing the release of the lineup for the annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon, which will deliver not only new segments but also classic installments from the series' archives. Additionally, these classic episodes have gotten a technological upgrade for modern devices, with the MST3K team billing these remastered installments as "Surgically Enhanced." Visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com for info on how to watch the Turkey Day marathon before it kicks off on Thursday, November 24th at 7 a.m. ET.

Per press release, "This year's annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon is the biggest event in nearly 30 years. Join your fellow MSTies along with hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson for a day stuffed with turkey... of the cinematic variety! Starting at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 24th, the marathon will feature an extended lineup of ten feature-length episodes and one short film. Alongside NEW host segments, this year's event includes two feature-length episodes and a short from the show's current Season 13, screening for the first time outside of MST3K's independent streaming platform, the Gizmoplex. The marathon also features eight classic episodes with NEWLY upscaled versions for this year's Turkey Day event."

Series Creator Joel Hodgson says, "These 'Surgically Enhanced' episodes have had their visual components upgraded to 1080p from the original 480p. Strangely, the MST3K Surgically Enhanced process also gives the upscaled films a distinctive 'new car' smell."

The lineup for this year's event is as follows:

7 a.m. ET- The Sword and the Dragon

9 a.m. ET – The Starfighters

11 a.m. ET – Catalina Caper (FAN-SELECTED EPISODE)

1 p.m. ET – Horror of Party Beach (FAN-SELECTED EPISODE)

3 p.m. ET – Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

5 p.m. ET – Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

7 p.m. ET – Warrior of the Lost World (FAN-SELECTED EPISODE)

9 p.m. ET – City Limits

11 p.m. ET – Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN-SELECTED EPISODE)

1 a.m. ET – Mitchell

3 a.m. ET – Sleep for Health (S13 short)



