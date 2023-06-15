Dive Into Audible's The Space Within Podcast in New Clip (Exclusive)

Fans of compelling science-fiction stories have a lot to be excited for, as Audible has debuted today their all-new series The Space Within. As if the story itself isn't captivating enough, the scripted series has enlisted some all-star talent to help bring it to life, including Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Shannon. To give you a glimpse of how the gripping series will unfold, we have an exclusive clip from the brand-new series. You can listen to the exclusive clip from The Space Within below, with the series having debuted today exclusively through Audible.

The series is described, "Six hours. That's how long seven-year-old Sophie Lewin was missing. Found seventeen miles away on a desolate road, she has no memory of the incident, and the police have no leads. But one thing is certain: Sophie has not been the same since. Determined to understand what happened, Sophie's parents enlist the help of world-renowned psychiatrist Dr. Maddie Wyle (Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain). As Maddie begins to unlock Sophie's memories, she is thrust headlong into a supernatural mystery, abandoning the confines of science in her belief that whatever came for Sophie isn't from this planet."

"Maddie soon discovers that Sophie is not alone. Others have had similar experiences, each of them undergoing extraordinary changes. Convinced that the cases are linked, Maddie risks everything -- her career, her reputation, even her family -- to pursue a truth that will impact the fate of humankind. But how far is Maddie willing to go in order to prove this world-shattering revelation?

"Produced by Topic Studios, in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road, The Space Within is a mind-bending, thrilling exploration into themes of love, loss, redemption, and the untapped powers of the human body and mind. The star-studded cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo."

"The Space Within dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery, and thriller," Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible, shared in a statement. "The podcast's riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, and Ellen Burstyn-- each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We're thrilled to collaborate with Topic Studios on another stand-out series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience."

"It's been a dream bringing The Space Within to life with Jessica, our friends at Audible, Greg, Josh, Stephen, and the rest of our incredible team," Christy Gressman, VP of Podcasts for Topic Studios, added. "We're excited for listeners to enter this thrilling and thought-provoking world and discover the remarkable performances of these extraordinary actors."

The Space Within is available now exclusively through Audible.

