Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills for DUI. TMZ reports the police were called to a vehicle that had stopped on Beverly Drive early Friday morning around 5:45 a.m., where they allegedly found Haddish slumped over behind the wheel while the car was still running. Images captured by the outlet show Haddish in handcuffs and being taken to the back of a police car peacefully. The actress will reportedly be cited for a DUI and released later in the day Friday. Before her arrest, Haddish had a Thanksgiving Day appearance at the famed Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast.

Haddish was previously arrested in Atlanta for DUI in January 2022. She was again reportedly found asleep behind the wheel of a car, and when the Peachtree City Police Department responded, they reportedly found her pulling the car into a neighborhood. Her charges from the 2022 arrest were DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and court documents state she's set to go to court on December 4th.

Tiffany Haddish gets expanded role in Solar Opposites Season 4

August saw the Season 4 release of Hulu's Solar Opposites, and Tiffany Haddish's role was one that got even more extended screen time. Haddish voices Aisha, the AI computer that runs the ship, who also had an entire episode dedicated to her. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, producer Sydney Ryan chatted with ComicBook.com over email about Aisha's expanded role and solo adventure.

"Aisha is such a big part of the Solar's lives that it just made sense to involve her character more this season," Ryan said. "Tiffany Haddish does an incredible and hilarious job of bringing her to life. The writers wanted to see what would happen if we focused a whole story on this character who usually exists just as a talking orb in the ship. Mike [McMahan] talked about it being like this book he likes called The Ship Who Sang, which was about a spaceship's computer that always falls in love with its captains. Josh Bycel wrote that episode and it came out so smart and sweet, it's a highlight of the season for me – like our own little Before Sunrise story but with a blue floating orb. There's a great balance in it between comedy and melancholy- it's the kind of thing that really only makes sense on Solar I guess!"

Photo credit via Olivia Wong/Getty Images