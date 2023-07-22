Watch Tiffany Haddish Freak Out About Muppets Haunted Mansion: "Disney Bought The Muppets?" (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is coming to theaters soon, and it's the latest project to be inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name. In 2021, Disney+ released Muppets Haunted Mansion, which saw Miss Piggy playing the part of Madame Leota, the ghostly oracle who lives inside a crystal ball. In the new film, the part is played by Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Curtis alongside her co-star, Tiffany Haddish, and we asked what she thought about taking on the same role as Miss Piggy. However, things took a hilarious turn when Haddish revealed she didn't know Disney bought the Muppets back in 2004.

"There was a Muppets Haunted Mansion?" Haddish asked. "I'm shocked." We told her the special is cute and available to watch on Disney+, and she replied, "Are you serious? ... I didn't even know The Muppets would blend with Disney like that." We then told her the Muppets are Disney, and she added, "Oh, wait, wait, wait. Disney bought The Muppets? They bought Jim Henson's studio? ... Oh, Disney, I want to be just like them when I grow up ... Yes, acquire all your favorite things."

As for Curtis, she had nothing but nice things to say about Miss Piggy. "I would never disparage Miss Piggy, because I think Miss Piggy is a feminist icon. So I am happy to take second position to Miss Piggy," Curtis shared.

You can watch our interview with Curtis and Haddish at the top of the page.

Why Isn't Miss Piggy in Muppets Mayhem?

The Muppets Mayhem is now streaming on Disney+, and it follows The Electric Mayhem as they attempt to record their very first album. Best known as the house band for The Muppet Show, The Electric Mayhem features the musical talents Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips. While fans will certainly enjoy seeing those iconic characters get up to some shenanigans in the new series, fans of the Muppets might be surprised to learn that the show doesn't feature other big names in the franchise like Kermit or Miss Piggy. In honor of the series, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with The Electric Mayhem, and they explained why some of their pals didn't appear on the show.

"No Pig! No Pig!" Animal declared. "I guess we forgot to ask Miss Piggy if she was free," Dr. Teeth added. "Yeah, but she's like, you know, so important, and I'm sure her schedule wouldn't allow it," Janice explained. "You know, our budget certainly wouldn't allow it either," Floyd Pepper joked. "Everybody was busy, so we just kind of did our own thing."

Dr. Teeth added, "Animal's allergic to Miss Piggy." Well, there you have it! Due to a number of reasons, you won't be seeing some big Muppets on The Muppets Mayhem. Thankfully, the show manages to stand on its out without guest appearances from Kermit or Miss Piggy. However, there are plenty of other celebrity cameos to enjoy.

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.