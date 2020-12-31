Tiger King Star Joe Exotic's Legal Team Headed To Washington, DC For High-Level Meeting In Pursuit Of Pardon

✖

Tiger King's Joe Exotic is hoping that President Trump will deliver a pardon, and to help that happen his legal team is headed to Washington, DC. According to a new report from TMZ Eric Love and the legal team for Joe Exotic will fly to Washington next Wednesday for a "high level" meeting regarding their pardon petition, which Love and the legal team have tried to get in front of the President before he leaves office later in January. Wednesday, by the way, is January 6th, and that's not an accident.

January 6th is the day the House votes to ratify Joe Biden as the next President after the Electoral College vote, and it's also the same day that Trump is planning a rally. There's a rumor that Trump may pardon more people on that day to distract from the House of Representatives vote, and if so this would be the best way to get Exotic in that group.

They will take a private jet from Ft. Worth to DC next week, and when it takes off the jet will have Joe's face on it, making sure to leave an impression with anyone who sees it in the sky and drawing even more attention.

Exotic and his legal team have done quite a bit to get pardon consideration from Trump, and according to the latest developments, it seems they succeeded in getting it in front of President Trump. Whether he will ultimately pardon him remains to be seen, but they are going to give it their best shot.

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.