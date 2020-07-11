Tiger King: Sheriff Reveals No Evidence of Human Remains Found in Zoo Investigation

✖

Tiger King was once again a big topic of conversation yesterday after a report that said cadaver dogs had picked up the scent of human remains at the old location of Joe Exotic's Wynnewood Zoo. The dogs were on site for a filming of Ghost Adventures when both dogs picked up a scent in the alligator pit, and trainers thought there were human remains there. Garvin County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to the call on Friday night, and after a thorough investigation that involved a lot of digging, Sheriff Jim Mullett told KOCO 5 that no human remains were found.

Photos show officers digging in one particular area, but officers didn't provide any additional details. For now though it seems nothing is buried on the site of the old Zoo, which is now owned by Carole Baskin after the court enforced a $1 million dollar judgement against Exotic and his mother. That said, Jeff Lowe is currently the one who handles the land, hence why Ghost Adventures was allowed to film there.

Low recently addressed Baskin getting the land, though as he points out, the Zoo itself was relocated well before the land switched hands.

"You know we knew about 2 and a half years ago that Joe's mother had basically confessed on her death bed that she helped Joe orchestrate an illegal transfer of assets to hide the zoo property from Carole's attorneys, so once that happened the writing was kind of on the wall, and we knew it was only a matter of time before Carole would pursue the property, and that's why we acquired the land," Lowe said.

"In all honesty and people probably won't believe me but she deserves this property," Lowe said. "She beat Joe, he didn't defend himself and she's entitled to the judgment. We didn't defend this suit because we knew 1 the law would be on her side and 2 it wasn't worth us defending this property because we didn't want it. Lauren and I tried to donate it to the Indian Nation about a year ago because we knew that there were the remains of a young Indian boy buried here and we thought that the nation should have the first opportunity to protect this land and his grave."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

