Tiger King: Human Remains Allegedly Discovered at Joe Exotic's Zoo

✖

If you thought the tale of the Tiger King was over, you should know you haven't seen anything yet. A bizarre new report Friday night from TMZ suggests cadaver dogs have picked up the scent of human remains on the same property Joe Exotic once owned as his own personal petting zoo. According to the report, the dogs were on-site for Zak Bagan's Ghost Adventures when they picked up the scent in the Wynnewood zoo's alligator pit.

As seen in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was forced to sell the location to Jeff Lowe, another one of the big cat collectors shown in the docuseries. TMZ has images of law enforcement officials from Garvin County on-scene at the zoo as they reportedly discuss ways to get to the remains.

Most recently, Carole Baskin was awarded the zoo as part of a $1 million judgment against Exotic and his late mother. It's unclear if she's currently in control of the land or it remains in Lowe's hands as of now.

"You know we knew about 2 and a half years ago that Joe's mother had basically confessed on her death bed that she helped Joe orchestrate an illegal transfer of assets to hide the zoo property from Carole's attorneys, so once that happened the writing was kind of on the wall, and we knew it was only a matter of time before Carole would pursue the property, and that's why we acquired the land," Lowe said about the judgment in a recent interview.

"In all honesty and people probably won't believe me but she deserves this property," Lowe said. "She beat Joe, he didn't defend himself and she's entitled to the judgment. We didn't defend this suit because we knew 1 the law would be on her side and 2 it wasn't worth us defending this property because we didn't want it. Lauren and I tried to donate it to the Indian Nation about a year ago because we knew that there were the remains of a young Indian boy buried here and we thought that the nation should have the first opportunity to protect this land and his grave."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.

Cover photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.