Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Reacts To Carole Baskin Getting The Zoo

✖

Joe Exotic's Wynnewood Zoo has a new owner in Carole Baskin, which might surprise you since Jeff Lowe and Exotic's mother were the previous owners of the zoo after Exotic was sent to prison. A judge deemed Exotic's transfer of the Wynnewood Zoo land fraudulent, and since Baskin had previously won a $1 million dollar judgment against Joe and his mother but had no money to show for it, she was awarded the land to help compensate. Lowe recently addressed Baskin's ownership of the land in an interview with TMZ, and he feels that she won it fair and square, though she won't be getting any of the animals, just the land.

"You know we knew about 2 and a half years ago that Joe's mother had basically confessed on her death bed that she helped Joe orchestrate an illegal transfer of assets to hide the zoo property from Carole's attorneys, so once that happened the writing was kind of on the wall, and we knew it was only a matter of time before Carole would pursue the property, and that's why we acquired the land," Lowe said.

"In all honesty and people probably won't believe me but she deserves this property," Lowe said. "She beat Joe, he didn't defend himself and she's entitled to the judgment. We didn't defend this suit because we knew 1 the law would be on her side and 2 it wasn't worth us defending this property because we didn't want it. Lauren and I tried to donate it to the Indian Nation about a year ago because we knew that there were the remains of a young Indian boy buried here and we thought that the nation should have the first opportunity to protect this land and his grave."

You can find the official description for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.