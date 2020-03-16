Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment, Recovering at Home

Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson are headed home from the hospital, after being treated for the new coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19. That good news comes as the entertainment world is still reeling from the bad news that actor Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19. People reports that it has confirmed that, “Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left a Queensland hospital and are now resting at a rented home in Australia five days after revealing they had both tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)… The pair remain under quarantine in their house, Hanks’ representative says.”

Last week Tom Hanks announced to fans all over the world that he and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19, releasing the following statement on the matter:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

The entertainment world and general public reacted with fervor to Hanks falling ill with the virus; however, the entertainer truly channeled his recent Mr. Rogers role, and was a model patient. Both Hanks and Wilson kept concerned fans updated on their progress, while also helping to spread awareness all over the world about the kind of precautions that should be taken. Now those precautions have become outright mandates from the US government, CDC, and thousands of state and local government agencies and institutions. Hopefully Hanks and Wilson’s recoveries are also a portent of the situation can get better if the right steps are taken.

In the meantime, the entertainment world continues to go through a quick evolution to fit the new paradigm of a global pandemic. One studio seems to be getting the jump on the competition: as of writing this, Universal Studios is making new movies available On Demand immediately, including box office openers of the last few weeks like The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Just one way that entertainers are trying to still provide content to consumers who may be on quarantine for awhile…

Here’s hoping Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson complete their respective recoveries without issue, from the comfort of home.