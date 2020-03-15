Tom Hanks Channels Mister Rogers in New Coronavirus Quarantine Update

Earlier in the week, word spread Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had both tested positive for the coronavirus and were subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19. Amidst a rapidly growing pandemic, the two have been quarantined and have taken the time alone to post updates to the millions of followers the couple has across their various social media platforms. First, Wilson shared a quarantine-based Spotify playlist for those in similar situations to listen to. Now, Hanks has paid another tribute to the late Fred Rogers with a reassuring Twitter snapshot.

"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks tweets. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were involved in the production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis biopic, which had been filming in Gold Coast, Australia at the time of diagnosis. Principal photography on the film has since shut down. Shortly after the news surfaced, Hanks reassured fans via an Instagram post he and Wilson were in isolation so as not to continue the spread of the virus.

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

Hanks played Rogers in Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood last year, a live-action adaptation of a non-fiction book about the friendship between the children's show host an investigative journalist Lloyd Vogel. For his work on the film, Hanks earned an Academy Award nod for Best Actor in a Supporting role, something he eventually went on to lose to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt.

Despite the Oscar snub, the flick was a hit with critics, finishing with a 95 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie ended up earning over $67.5 million worldwide against a microscopic budget of $25 million.