Tom Hanks Can’t Stop Crashing Strangers’ Weddings

Tom Hanks can’t seem to stop crashing people’s weddings and there are new photos of the star sharing in the joy. Diciembre and Tasha Farries were tying the knot on the Santa Monica Pier when the beloved actor came rumbling into the frame. He shouted “No way!” as he posed for photos with the happy couple. The Today Show managed to get images along with Chismenolike. Some of the guests recognized the actor and can be heard saying, “It’s Woody from Toy Story!” In some comments to Today, Diciembre explained how excited they were to see an on-screen legend just kind of roll up on their ceremony. “We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day,” they said. It was a joyous moment for everyone involved and the couple couldn’t be happier about the wild story they will have from their wedding day.

“He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” Tashia Farries explained to the outlet. “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

Back in 2018, Hanks actually responded to a wedding invitation he got from another couple. Kristen Jenkins tried to get the star to come on down for a big ceremony with her husband Joe Dobrin. The Nashville residents decided to shoot their shot in the hopes that maybe they could get his attention. They couldn’t have possibly known he would hand type them a response.

The actor wrote, “Dear Kristen and Joseph, Here is a picture taken of me while I ponder if there is someway I can make it to your wedding. Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May. Rats. Gotta send regrets. BUT, if you are in Santa Monica or Los Angeles in June, I will invite you to come see the production (from Shakespeare_ of the Falstaff stories. Let me know if you can be my guests. And, congratulations you kooky kids, Throw deep, Thanks -Tom Hanks.”

In some comments to Today, Jenkins was absolutely amazed to get a personalized response. “We’re really big Tom Hanks fans. I grew up idolizing him … I’ve just thought he was a cool, down-to-earth guy,” Jerkins said. “It was my idea to write him. My fiancé kind of giggled at me, but my mom always said ‘You never know, if you never ask,’ so I thought I’d try and see if he would say anything back.”

