Toronto Residents Think the Ninja Turtles Are on the Way After Glowing Green Sinkhole Opens Up

A sinkhole in Toronto has a bunch of Internet commenters thinking the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are not far behind. An image of the strange phenomenon got posted on Twitter by blogTO. The site nailed down the location to Hastings Avenue in the city and people from all over weighed in on how strange it looked. Of course, that kind of ooze has been responsible for all kinds of heroes in fiction, possibly the most famous example being the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It would seem that the sinkhole is some kind of test being put on by the Toronto Water Department. There was a dye test going on according to a city official who responded to 680News about the viral image. Even so, that’s not going to stop people online from getting those jokes off.

Nothing to see here - just a sinkhole on Hastings Ave. in Leslieville #Toronto pic.twitter.com/GvOtKzqDal — blogTO (@blogTO) November 20, 2020

“Toronto Water staff inspected the sinkhole yesterday evening. Sinkholes can be the result of a damaged or collapsed sewer,” a City spokesperson explained to 680NEWS.

They continued, “In order to determine if the sinkhole is connected to the underlying sewer, a dye test was conducted using a green non-toxic dye, which is added to the sinkhole while monitoring the closest manhole downstream to look for traces of the dye in the sewer.”

Recently, the producer of the original TMNT movie said they wanted to get a sequel made. Kim Dawson talked to Comicbook.com about how entrenched the Turtles are in our pop culture landscape.

"The truth is, this property, it's established now after 30 years as a part of our modern pop culture, it's not going away," Dawson said. "It's only going to continue to grow. I do wish that we could go back. I mean, we've talked to Steve Barron about this, and Brian Henson, and if there were an opportunity, if one of the studios saw fit, I think we could go back and reboot it like it was....Imagine if Brian Henson had access to the technology he does today to make these costumes and all that. I think it would be amazing. A reboot like that I think would really get people's juices flowing."

What do you make of the ooze? Turtle time in Toronto? Let us know down below! Check out the best jokes from around the web too: