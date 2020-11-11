Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Just Made Two Fan Favorite Villains Canon

✖

Spoilers ahead for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #111! The latest issue of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series has arrived and brought with it a HUGE development for the canon of the series. The issues finds Old Hob and the Mutanimals attempting to spy on the Turtles as they've set up shop in Mutant Town. By issue's end though we get to see a meeting take place between Karai of The Foot Clan and Old Hob, who offers Triceraton weapons and other intel to placate Karai as part of their deal. She has something else in mind however, two mutants for The Foot Clan, a Wolf and a Snapping Turtle. That's right, Tokka and Rahzar of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze have finally made their way into the larger comic book canon of the TMNT.

As fans might recall, the pair appeared in the 1991 live-action film in the place of villains Bebop and Rocksteady, who co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman were not fans of at the time. Though these villains did make appearances in the likes of 1987, 2003, and 2012 TV shows (usually just for one or two episodes) this is the first time that they've appeared in the proper TMNT comics. The big question of course is when will they be referred to by their names, if ever? Here's a first look at their appearance.

(Photo: IDW PUBLISHING)

Though mostly relegated to the sidelines for much of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' franchise, Tokka and Rahzar have become fan favorites due to their appearances in the 1991 sequel which saw them put together by Jim Henson's Creature Shop just like the Turtles themselves. Fan favorite action figure makers NECA have even created a 7-inch 2-Pack of the characters from the film that was sold directly to consumers through their official website. The two toys include over 30 points of articulation from head to toe, including articulated eyebrows on Tokka plus real chains on Rahzar, swappable hands, a shield, pipe, wooden beam, fire extinguisher, mutagen canister, and a suspicious box of donuts!

You can read the full solicit for the next issue of TMNT below!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #112

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

Michelangelo takes to the airwaves as tensions in Mutant Town grow! New mutants have grievances with both the Turtles and the Mutanimals as both groups plan for the future. Plus Casey Jones returns!

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020