Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Variant Covers Revealed

By Russ Burlingame

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the forthcoming "lost story" from original franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, is set to hit retail shelves later this month...and it's going to be on the racks with more than 50 variant covers. Like TMNT publisher IDW Publishing's recent GI Joe: Snake Eyes - Deadgame, the first issue will inundate collectors with variants due to massive demand from retailers around the country. Following a lengthy shutdown earlier this year due to the covid-19 pandemic, things are coming back hard and fast, and variants are a big part of that, as you might expect.

"The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now," Eastman said recently. "Buckle up, TMNT fans — it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

"As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it’s also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions," Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script, said in the announcement. "At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception."

Here's the official synopsis for the story:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. An epic five-part miniseries, The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird, with script by Waltz, layouts by Eastman, pencils and inks by Esau and Isaac Escorza, colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, letters by Shawn Lee, and edits by Bobby Curnow. Each issue is oversized at 7” x 11” and 48 pages in length.

You can check the gallery fo covers out below! What do you think about the next Ninja Turtles story from Eastman and company? Drop a comment below!

Cover A

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-A

Cover A
Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza
Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Cover RI-A

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-RI-A

Cover RI-A
Art by Kevin Eastman
Colors by Brittany Pezzillo

Cover RI-B

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-RI-B

Cover RI-B
Art by Mateus Santolouco

Convention Exclusive

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-ConventionExclusive

Convention Exclusive
Art by Kevin Eastman
Colors by Fahriza Kamaputra

Second Printing

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-SecondPrinting

Second Printing
Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza
Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Retailer thank you variant

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvr-000-ThankYou

Thank You
Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza

El Ray Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-001-ElRey

El Ray Comics
Art by Chris Callahan

Collector's Cave

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-002-CollectorCave

Collector's Cave
Art by Raymond Gay

Blank Variant

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-003-Blank
Very Gary Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-004-VG

Very Gary Comics
Art by Ryan Browne

Comic Kingdom of Canada

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-005-CKC

Comic Kingdom of Canada
Art by Sajah Shah

Comic Kingdom (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-006-CKC-B

Comic Kingdom of Canada
Art by Sajah Shah

Surprise Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-007-Surprise

Surprise Comics
Art by Eric Henson

The 616

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-008-616-A

The 616
Art by Hal Laren

The 616 (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-009-616-B

The 616
Art by Hal Laren

Hanahan Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-010-Hanahan

Hanahan Comics
Art by Bob Tkacick

Gotham City Limit

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-011-Gotham

Gotham City Limit
Art by Jason Metcalf

Epikos Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-012-Epikos-A

Epikos Comics
Art by Raymond Gay & Jeremy Clark

Epikos Comics (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-013-Epikos-B

Epikos Comics
Art by Jason Flowers

AOD Collectibles

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-014-AOD-A

AOD Collectibles
Art by Dennis Calero

Cyn City Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-015-CynCity

Cyn City Comics
Art by Ben Bishop

Jolzar Collectibles / Wicked Gator

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-016-JolzarWG

Jolzar Collectibles / Wicked Gator
Art by Alan Quah

Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-017-Jolzar-B

Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof
Art by Lucio Parrillo

Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-018-Jolzar-C

Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof
Art by Johnny Desjardins

Artgerm Collectibles

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-019-Artgerm-A

Artgerm Collectibles
Art by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

Artgerm Collectibles (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-020-Artgerm-B

Artgerm Collectibles
Art by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

Big Time Collectibles

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-021-BTC-A

Big Time Collectibles
Art by John Giang

Frankie's Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-022-Frankies-A

Frankie's Comics
Art by Peach Momoko

Frankie's Comics (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-023-Frankies-B

Frankie's Comics
Art by Peach Momoko

Frankie's Comics (III)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-024-Frankies-C

Frankie's Comics
Art by Peach Momoko

KRS Comics / Black Flag

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-025-BFKRS

KRS Comics / Black Flag
Art by Raymond Bermudez

Linebreaker Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-026-Linebreaker

Linebreaker Comics
Art by Aaron Bartling

InHyuck Lee Variant

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-027-InHuykLee-A

InHyuck Lee Variant
Art by InHyuk Lee

InHyuck Lee Independence Day Variant

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-028-InHuykLee-B

InHyuck Lee Independence Day Variant
Art by InHyuk Lee

Toy Whiz

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-029-ToyWhiz-A

Toy Whiz
Art by Ben Harvey

Toy Whiz (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-030-ToyWhiz-B

Toy Whiz
Art by Sean Anderson

Sanctum Sanctorum

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-031-Sactum-A

Sanctum Sanctorum
Art by Skan Srisuwan

Slab City

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-032-SlabCity-A

Slab City
Art by Emil Cabaltierra

Slab City (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-033-SlabCity-B

Slab City
Art by Camillo Di Pietrantonio

Big Country Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-034-BCC

Big Country Comics
Art by Mike Rooth

Unknown Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-035-Unknown-A

Unknown Comics
Art by Mico Suayan

Unknown Comics (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-036-Unknown-B

Unknown Comics
Art by Mico Suayan

Unknown Comics (III)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-037-Unknown-C

Unknown Comics
Art by Mico Suayan

Comics Vault

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-038-CV

Comics Vault
Art by Khoi Pham

Comics Vault (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-039-CV-B

Comics Vault
Art by Khoi Pham

Comics and Ponies

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-040-CnP-A

Comics and Ponies
Art by Justin Roiland
Inks by Kevin Eastman

Comics and Ponies (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-041-CnP-B

Comics and Ponies
Art by Justin Roiland

Comics and Ponies (III)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-042-CnP-C

Comics and Ponies
Art by Kenneth Rocafort

Trinity Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-044-Trinity

Trinity Comics
Art by Crees HyungSung Lee

The Nerd Store

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-045-NerdStore-A

The Nerd Store
Art by Kael Ngu

The Nerd Store (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-046-NerdStore-B

The Nerd Store
Art by Kael Ngu

The Nerd Store (III)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-047-NerdStore-C

The Nerd Store
Art by Stan Yak

Jetpack / Forbidden Planet

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-048-Jetpack-A

Jetpack / Forbidden Planet
Art by Rich Woodall

Jetpack / Forbidden Planet (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-049-Jetpack-B

Jetpack / Forbidden Planet
Art by Rich Woodall

Jetpack Comics

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-050-Jetpack-C

Jetpack Comics
Art by Steve Lavigne

Bishart Kids

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-051-BishArtKids

Bishart Kids
Art by Noah Sult

Split Decision

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-052-SplitDecision

Split Decision
Art by Ben Bishop

Evolve

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-053-Evolve-A

Evolve
Art by Freddie Williams II

Evolve (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-054-Evolve-B

Evolve
Art by Freddie Williams II

One Stop Shop

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-055-OSS-A

One Stop Shop
Art by Ben Bishop
Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

One Stop Shop (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-056-OSS-B

One Stop Shop
Art by Francesco Mattina

One Stop Shop (III)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-057-OSS-C

One Stop Shop
Art by Francesco Mattina

One Stop Shop (IV)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-058-OSS-D

One Stop Shop
Art by Francesco Mattina

One Stop Shop (V)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-059-OSS-E

One Stop Shop
Art by Joseph Schmalke

One Stop Shop (VI)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-060-OSS-F

One Stop Shop
Art by Justin Mason

One Stop Shop (VII)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-061-OSS-G

One Stop Shop
Art by Justin Mason

One Stop Shop (VIII)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-062-OSS-H

One Stop Shop
Art by Scott McFarland

Jak's

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-063-Jaks-A

Jak's
Art by Tessa Rose

Jak's (II)

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-064-Jaks-B

Jak's
Art by Tessa Rose

Obscurity

TMNT-LastRonin01_cvrRE-065-Obscurity

Obscurity

