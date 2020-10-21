Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Variant Covers Revealed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the forthcoming "lost story" from original franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, is set to hit retail shelves later this month...and it's going to be on the racks with more than 50 variant covers. Like TMNT publisher IDW Publishing's recent GI Joe: Snake Eyes - Deadgame, the first issue will inundate collectors with variants due to massive demand from retailers around the country. Following a lengthy shutdown earlier this year due to the covid-19 pandemic, things are coming back hard and fast, and variants are a big part of that, as you might expect.

"The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now," Eastman said recently. "Buckle up, TMNT fans — it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

"As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it’s also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions," Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script, said in the announcement. "At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception."

Here's the official synopsis for the story:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. An epic five-part miniseries, The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird, with script by Waltz, layouts by Eastman, pencils and inks by Esau and Isaac Escorza, colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, letters by Shawn Lee, and edits by Bobby Curnow. Each issue is oversized at 7” x 11” and 48 pages in length.

You can check the gallery fo covers out below! What do you think about the next Ninja Turtles story from Eastman and company? Drop a comment below!