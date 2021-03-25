Tostitos Launches Spicy New Habanero Chips

✖

Tostitos is making a much-loved snack -- chips and dip -- a whole lot spicier. The brand has launched its spiciest chip yet, Tostitos Habanero, and to celebrate, Tostitos teaming up with Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy for their new "For the Love of Chips and Dip" campaign as well as inviting chip fans to join in to one-up their friends with an interactive Snapchat lens.

For the campaign, McKinnon and Levy are starring in a new commercial in which they share their takes on Tostitos Habanero's level of spice, one-upping each other with each hilarious description of the chip. Then, starting April 6th, fans will be able to access an interactive Snapchat lens that allows them to one-up their friends just like Levy and McKinnon.

“Tostitos’ ambition is to fuel togetherness and help bring people closer to those they love by telling the stories of connections friends share and things they love to do together,” said Anya Schmidt, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “This new campaign with Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy showcases some of the ways that these moments are made, all while enjoying Tostitos chips and dip.”

As for the chip, Tostitos Habanero is now available at retailers nationwide in 11 oz. bags with a suggested retail price of $4.29. The tortilla chips are seasoned with real habanero pepper to deliver what the brand describes as the "perfect amount of flavor in every bite."

To learn more about the Tostitos Habanero and the "For the Love of Chips and Dip" campaign, you can check out tostitos.com as well as the brand's social media pages.

Will you be checking out Tostitos Habanero? Let us know in the comments.