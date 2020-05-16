Kellogg's Redesigned Toucan Sam and Fans Are Not Amused
Kellogg's has given Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam a makeover. Breakfast cereal cartoon mascot aficionados aren't loving it. Toucan Sam has been a recognizable animated ambassador for Kellogg's' Froot Loops brand since 1968. Last week, the company unveiled a new look for the cartoon character. The new design is brighter and simpler. It's more in line with the cartoons that the kids who make up the brand's target demographic watch than those of their parents' youth. But longtime Froot Loops devotees have taken the new look Sam as a slap in the face and are airing their grievances on social media.
Manuel R. Vega created Toucan Sam. Mel Blanc, the original voice of Bugs Bunny, voiced the character in its first appearances, making use of Pig Latin phrases. Paul Frees replaced Blanc and gave Sam his better-known English accent. following Frees' death in 1986, Maurice LaMarche has given Sam his voice. In 2013, Sam made the jump into the third dimension with a CGI animation campaign. Now he's back and more flat than ever.
What do you think of Toucan Sam's new look? Let us know in the comments section. Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to Sam's new look.
Gumball Parody
I initially mistook the new Toucan Sam as a screenshot from some Gumball parody episode I assumed I had missed. pic.twitter.com/C0w3rcrw3C— Carl, But Clancy 🎤 (@CarlDoonan) May 11, 2020
That Isn't How Beaks Work
Someone at Kellogg's thought it was a good idea to not have Toucan Sam's redesign contain a beak mouth. pic.twitter.com/YjFAVkuuHJ— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) May 11, 2020
Fix It
Tried my hand and re-designing that new Toucan Sam. Got rid of the awful human teeth, the solid black line-art, noodle wings, paws, and the over saturated colors. While still trying to stick with the modern chibi cartoon design.#art #ToucanSam pic.twitter.com/N8iOhKqTxN— wingedwolf94 (@wingedwolf94) May 12, 2020
Not Surprised
They have officially advertised the new Toucan Sam Fruit Loops iteration on Facebook.
The comments have not been kind to it. Is anyone really surprised? I'm not. pic.twitter.com/YJjoMa67Wa— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 11, 2020
Well That's Different
Due to all the backlash Kellogg's received upon revealing their new design for 'Toucan Sam', they reached out to me to Redesign their redesign. very proud to work on such an iconic character🌈🥣 pic.twitter.com/TmprJW9qDZ— famous artist (@fristdynamo) May 11, 2020
Bring Back the Classic
i think we should just bring this toucan sam design back pic.twitter.com/SfcrSgZsqd— spy giving you an apple (@rotarydials) May 12, 2020
WTF
NOOOO WHAT THE FUCK DID THEY DO TO TOUCAN SAM????? THOSE CALART FUCKS GOT TO HIM— philb (@PhillipBankss) May 12, 2020
IM NEVER BUYING CHEERIOS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qS1aq3dqNX
Snoopy?
I've been trying to pinpoint who the new Toucan Sam design reminded me of—with the side mouth on a big nose. And I think it's Snoopy. pic.twitter.com/FDXNUh1nTw— Bob Flynn (@bobjinx) May 11, 2020
Cal Arts Strikes Again
i am going to literally beat the shit out of Bean Mouth Cringe Cal Arts Toucan Sam until he's almost dead, and then place him into a paper shredder where he will almost definitely be dead pic.twitter.com/2GjnIZKLek— The Glory Days of Animation (@GloryAnimation) May 11, 2020
Just Like Chuck
i think comparing chuck e cheese and his redesign along with toucan sam and his redesign rly shows...the issue with this redesigned toucan sam pic.twitter.com/lkyWIMSdBx— 👻💔Booigi💔👻 (@booigiflatwood) May 11, 2020
