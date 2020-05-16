Kellogg's Redesigned Toucan Sam and Fans Are Not Amused

Kellogg's has given Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam a makeover. Breakfast cereal cartoon mascot aficionados aren't loving it. Toucan Sam has been a recognizable animated ambassador for Kellogg's' Froot Loops brand since 1968. Last week, the company unveiled a new look for the cartoon character. The new design is brighter and simpler. It's more in line with the cartoons that the kids who make up the brand's target demographic watch than those of their parents' youth. But longtime Froot Loops devotees have taken the new look Sam as a slap in the face and are airing their grievances on social media.

Manuel R. Vega created Toucan Sam. Mel Blanc, the original voice of Bugs Bunny, voiced the character in its first appearances, making use of Pig Latin phrases. Paul Frees replaced Blanc and gave Sam his better-known English accent. following Frees' death in 1986, Maurice LaMarche has given Sam his voice. In 2013, Sam made the jump into the third dimension with a CGI animation campaign. Now he's back and more flat than ever.

