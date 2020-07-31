Harry Potter Fans Celebrate the Character’s 40th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Harry James Potter! The beloved character from the Harry Potter franchise was born on July 31st, 1980, which means today is his big 40th birthday. The celebration comes only a week after the birthday of actor Danial Radcliffe, who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the film adaptations. Many fans took to Twitter last week to honor Radcliffe, and joke that he's now the official author of the Harry Potter series. Now, the fans are back to pay tribute to The Boy Who Lived and all of his services to the wizarding world.
"Happy Birthday to Harry Potter, the Chosen One ⚡," @wizardingworld tweeted.
Happy Birthday to Harry Potter, the Chosen One ⚡ pic.twitter.com/7kAYx6yA3R— Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 31, 2020
And they're not the only ones! From photos of Radcliffe as Harry Potter to messages of thanks, here are some of the posts to hit Twitter today in honor of Harry's 40th birthday...
Many Names
40 years ago
31st July, 1980
The Boy Who Lived
The Chosen One
Harry Potter, was born.
Happy Birthday Harry James Potter! #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/inTxo4NINN— Harry Potter Facts (@theHPfacts) July 31, 2020
29 Years Ago...
31 July 1991: Hagrid: "You're a wizard, Harry!"— Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 31, 2020
Harry: "I'm a what?"#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/hLo66WD4Dq
This Guy
Today is this mf's birthday💯#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/VPYazlgfR0— Bilal (@Bilallazhar) July 31, 2020
Fan Art
Happy Birthday, Harry! 🎉 Remember when you tried to save Buckbeak and Sirius using the timeturner? ⏳⌛️
Big thanks to @TheNugrawesome for hosting this challenge! Had so much fun painting this!🙈#artidn #ArtistofSEA #harrypotter #harrypotterredraw #harrypotterbirthday pic.twitter.com/Icc4MbhSfK— ndeye 🐢 (@ndeyedraws) July 31, 2020
Iconic
happy birthday to harry potter aka the king of weird photoshoots pic.twitter.com/lBvcKgCrti— mar (@lunastonks) July 31, 2020
Thank You
Happy birthday #HarryPotter - The boy who lived.— Prachi (@prachi_pareek_) July 31, 2020
He's a fiction character but feels real to me. Thank you for making my childhood special pic.twitter.com/50rGNH3dKf
Happee Birthdae
Do you remember the day of his 11th Birthday? Hagrid gave him cake with misspelled HAPPY BIRTHDAY 😭 i was ready to die ❤️💞 #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/CqRMeSzOOT— Anna🧸⁷ (@TaeKookspell) July 31, 2020
Childhood Crush
happy birthday my crush childhood⚡️ #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/WwyAw0UZu8— farah (@paisusu__) July 31, 2020
More Fan Art
Happy Birthday Harry Potter!🧙🏼♂️💫
Draco from Gryffindor🦉 🔁 Harry from slytherin🐍#HarryPotter #harrypotterbirthday #harrypotterredraw pic.twitter.com/hUP6s5iHLj— dito🚀 (@meiditoo) July 31, 2020
Always
Happy birthday harry!⚡— Shruti Dubey (@Shruuutiiiii) July 31, 2020
Untill the very end.#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/dpCjSMeGSO
Good Work
The #HarryPotter fandom is celebrating July 31 the best way it knows how - by coming together to create positive change from within our platforms. We are very excited to share and be a part of this community fundraiser! #WandsUp for transgender rights! https://t.co/TSLXZluLl0 pic.twitter.com/uNpYjl5hk9— MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 (@MuggleNet) July 31, 2020
