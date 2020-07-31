Harry Potter Fans Celebrate the Character’s 40th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Harry James Potter! The beloved character from the Harry Potter franchise was born on July 31st, 1980, which means today is his big 40th birthday. The celebration comes only a week after the birthday of actor Danial Radcliffe, who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the film adaptations. Many fans took to Twitter last week to honor Radcliffe, and joke that he's now the official author of the Harry Potter series. Now, the fans are back to pay tribute to The Boy Who Lived and all of his services to the wizarding world.

"Happy Birthday to Harry Potter, the Chosen One ⚡," @wizardingworld tweeted.

And they're not the only ones! From photos of Radcliffe as Harry Potter to messages of thanks, here are some of the posts to hit Twitter today in honor of Harry's 40th birthday...