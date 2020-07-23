Daniel Radcliffe Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday By Claiming He Wrote Harry Potter
Happy Birthday, Daniel Radcliffe! The actor known for playing Harry Potter turns 31 today, and fans are using his big day to pretend he's known for something else: writing the Harry Potter series. In case you missed it, many fans of Harry Potter have recently denounced JK Rowling after she posted a series of transphobic tweets and a transphobic essay. This wasn't the first time the author has posted anti-trans rhetoric, but it was certainly the final straw for many fans. Many of the actors from the Harry Potter film series have spoken out in support of trans women and men, including Radcliffe. In fact, his op-ed inspired people to start claiming he wrote the series himself when he was just a kid.
During Radcliffe's piece about supporting the trans community, he said the following: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."
In honor of Radcliffe's birthday, here are some of the tweets that honor him and his many accomplishments, including "writing" all seven Harry Potter books...
Daniel's Day
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DANIEL RADCLIFFE BECAUSE TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY AND YOUR BIRTHDAY ONLY, TODAY THERE IS NOTHING ELSE GOING ON, IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY, YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING, I LOVE YOU KING THANK YOU FOR WRITING THE HARRY POTTER SERIES 🎉💥🤡✨🎉😻🏃🏽♀️💞😃🎶💅🏻🙈😽🔥💥💫💫— 𝐤𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐚¹ᴰ| #𝐁𝐋𝐌 ³`⁰¹ (@NEWANGELKIMAYA) July 23, 2020
Thank You
thank u for writing Harry Potter and starring in it too :) happy birthday !!!!! 🥰 #DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/xobQZTZPvG— ket (@jadhavketaki) July 23, 2020
A Radcliffe Shrine
happy birthday daniel radcliffe thank you for writing and starring in my fave series harry potter. yes it’s true i have a shrine for your books— kyra¹ᴰ ♥’s rodent,ashruti & sab (@ohhoneygolden) July 23, 2020
Legend
happy birthday to the one who played harry potter in the movies AND wrote the entire series, a legend, a talented actor, the kindest soul, daniel radcliffe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wgHRUKEpGA— sᴜᴄᴋᴇʀ ғᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴀʀᴀᴜᴅᴇʀs (@marauders_lover) July 23, 2020
Don't Forget to Post
everyone say happy birthday daniel radcliffe and thank you for writing the harry potter books 🤍💘 king— sara𓆚 (@softmvlfoy) July 23, 2020
Sharing the Day with One Direction
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DANIEL RADCLIFFE! I love your harry potter series! you’re a great writer! 🥰 #HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe #DanielRadcliffe #whosonedirection #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/LOUqgz3W5a— claiming 2:34¹ᴰ (@nfedits) July 22, 2020
Daniel, You Changed Many Lives
Soooo.... happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe .... I LOVE THE STORY YOU WROTE HARRY POTTER IS MY SHIT— Emma ¹ᴰ💋// LT2 // Track 10 ²⁸ (@FlickerWeather_) July 23, 2020
Prodigy
happy birthday to daniel radcliffe who wrote the harry potter saga and also starred as harry himself in the movies!!— fleur (not delacour) (@lupinslovegood) July 23, 2020
Praise
i still haven’t seen anyone wishing our king, the writer of the harry potter books, daniel radcliffe a happy birthday. praise him pic.twitter.com/5U20lIPu7m— ☾ 𝐤𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐚 - ceo of queenie goldstein (@vibeinjuly) July 23, 2020
"Multi Talented King"
happy birthday daniel radcliffe, multi talented king! trans ally, writer AND actor in the harry potter series, here's all the love from the one direction fandom because i can't get clowned by telling you to have a good birthday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nd083vJmml— ig: hazlovestommo¹ᴰ (@_hazlovestommo) July 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.