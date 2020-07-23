Daniel Radcliffe Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday By Claiming He Wrote Harry Potter

Happy Birthday, Daniel Radcliffe! The actor known for playing Harry Potter turns 31 today, and fans are using his big day to pretend he's known for something else: writing the Harry Potter series. In case you missed it, many fans of Harry Potter have recently denounced JK Rowling after she posted a series of transphobic tweets and a transphobic essay. This wasn't the first time the author has posted anti-trans rhetoric, but it was certainly the final straw for many fans. Many of the actors from the Harry Potter film series have spoken out in support of trans women and men, including Radcliffe. In fact, his op-ed inspired people to start claiming he wrote the series himself when he was just a kid.

During Radcliffe's piece about supporting the trans community, he said the following: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

In honor of Radcliffe's birthday, here are some of the tweets that honor him and his many accomplishments, including "writing" all seven Harry Potter books...