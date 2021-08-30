UFOs Reportedly Seen In Restricted US Airspace

✖

Even weeks after a report from the United States intelligence community found no signs of alien life on Earth, UFOs — or UAP, unidentified aerial phenomena, as the government calls them — are still being spotted at an increasing rate. In fact, a new report from 60 Minutes sheds light on some sightings that even took place within restricted airspace across the United States.

In the latest reporting from 60 Minutes, Navy pilots spotted several UAPs hovering over restricted airspace sometime in 2014. The journalists with the television program spoke with pilot Lieutenant Ryan Graves, who describes the crafts as an inherent security risk.

"I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hangin' out up there, it would be a massive issue," Graves said. "But because it looks slightly different, we're not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We're happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day."

In his case, Graves and his group caught the UAPs with two different forms of tracking — radar and infrared. According to the pilot, it's "pretty hard to spoof that." He then went on the explain he saw the same UAPs "every day" for at least "a couple years" and reported them each time.

Throughout the nine-page report released by the government, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force observed hundreds of sightings reported between 2004 and 2021. "Most" of those sightings included cases can be confirmed to involve a physical craft because it appeared on multiple sensors, whether it be radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, or an observation from a visual pilot.

"UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security. Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain," the report says. "UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology."

Still, the report says it's inconclusive as to where the crafts in most of the sightings came from. While the report doesn't show evidence of alien life, there was no evidence confirming the crafts of being of this planet.